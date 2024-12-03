Tuesday, December 3, 2024

1930 GMT — Israel's military said that it targeted vehicles in the Aqaba area of the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, claiming it killed three Hamas members.

The Israeli military added that soldiers conducted a follow-up raid in the area, during which four weapons were seized.

Hamas' armed wing Qassam Brigades confirmed the deaths of two of its fighters, stating they were killed during a mission near Aqaba in the northern West Bank, and vowed to continue resisting Israeli forces "until victory and liberation."

More updates 👇

1845 GMT — US 'outraged' by killing of Save the Children worker in Palestine's Gaza, calls for Israel to investigate

The United States urged Israel to investigate allegations its air strikes have killed aid workers in Gaza, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said, expressing outrage over the recent killing of a Save the Children staffer.

Asked about the killing of 39-year-old Ahmad Faisal Isleem Al-Qadi in an air strike on Saturday in Khan Younis, Patel said Washington was seeking more information about the death.

"We are outraged, and we are wanting more information about this incident," Patel said.

"The IDF needs to provide additional information about this incident," he added, referring to the Israeli army. "We urge Israel to thoroughly and transparently investigate actions like these and take appropriate action in their system."

1830 GMT — Israel's 'repeated evacuation orders' affect 80% of Gaza, leaving civilians at risk: UN

The UN reported that Israel's recurring evacuation orders affecting approximately 80 percent of Gaza have exposed civilians to risk.

"Israel's repeated evacuation orders, which are now in effect for about 80 percent of Gaza, leaves civilians exposed to the danger of hostilities and deprived of access to essential services," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

Saying that northern Gaza has been under a tightening siege for nearly two months, Dujarric said around 65,000 to 500,000 people are unable to access regular food, water, electricity or reliable health care.

1824 GMT — About 100 Jewish and other pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Canadian parliament building

Jewish and Palestinian activists staged a sit-in at the Confederation building in Ottawa, home to many members of Parliament.

Demonstrators held signs and demanded an arms embargo against Israel.

"Our politicians cannot be complacent in these marble hallways while Israel continues to burn Palestinians alive in their tents," said Niall Ricardo, an organizer with the Independent Jewish Voices Canada group, in a statement.

Protesters demanded the Canadian government “admit” it is arming Israel by exporting weapons and military parts to the US that eventually end up in Israel. They also want it to stop importing military goods and technology from Israel. ​​​​​​​

1725 GMT — Israeli air strike kills shepherd in southern Lebanon

A shepherd was killed by an Israeli drone strike in Hasbaya in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh Governorate.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency said that the shepherd, Jamal Mohammad Saab, “was martyred in the town of Shebaa in the Hasbaya district due to a missile launched by an Israeli drone," without providing further details.

This raises the total number of casualties in Lebanon from Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement reached last week to 14 killed and 13 injured, according to an Anadolu Agency tally based on data from the Lebanese Health Ministry.

1702 GMT — 16 more Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israeli onslaught continues

At least 16 more Palestinians were killed as Israeli forces continued their onslaught Tuesday on Gaza.

Witnesses reported to Anadolu that an Israeli drone targeted a group of people in Beit Lahia town in northern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of three Palestinians and injuries to several others.

They added that the Palestinians were on their way home to see the destruction following previous Israeli air strikes.

Sounds of explosions were also heard as Israel continued to destroy and detonate more Palestinian homes in northern Gaza, said witnesses.

1443 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis claim 3 drone attacks on Israeli targets

Yemen's Houthi group said to have carried out three drone attacks against targets inside Israel in the last 48 hours.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said several drones were fired at two targets in northern Israel, in cooperation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed militia group.

Another drone strike targeted a "vital target" in the southern city of Eilat, he said, adding that the attacks successfully hit their targets.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the Houthi claim.

1430 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu thanks Trump for strong hostage statement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President-elect Donald Trump for issuing a toughly worded statement demanding that hostages held in Gaza be released ahead of his January 20 inauguration.

"Hamas is required to release the hostages. President Trump put the emphasis in the right place, on Hamas, and not on the Israeli government, as is customary (elsewhere)," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting.

1417 GMT — Talks under way to stop Israeli violations of truce — Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that diplomatic contacts are underway to halt Israeli violations of their ceasefire deal and ensure Israel’s withdrawal from border towns.

"In these contacts, we have emphasised the priority of stabilising the situation to enable the displaced people to return to their towns and villages, and expand the army redeployment to the south," Mikati added in a statement.

Earlier, the Lebanese Defence Ministry said that it was looking for recruits to join the army.

"This move is part of the Cabinet decision to boost the army redeployment in the south," Mikati said. At least 10 people have been killed in overnight Israeli air strikes in Lebanon despite a ceasefire deal between Tel Aviv and Beirut.

1324 GMT — Israel buys advanced drones worth $40M amid its war on Gaza

Israel said Tuesday that it purchased advanced drones worth around $40 million amid its deadly war on Gaza.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said it "has completed several contracts with Elbit Systems totalling approximately $40 million."

Under the contracts, Elbit Systems, an Israeli military company, will supply the army "with advanced drones and autonomous systems to upgrade the operational capabilities of its forces in the field," it added. "They include advanced capabilities and are designed for various missions, including precise intelligence gathering and targeted strikes," the ministry said.

1244 GMT — UK's Gaza genocide denial shows 'contempt for Palestinian lives': British Jewish activist

David Rosenberg, a British Jewish activist, condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, calling them genocide against Palestinian children, not a war against Hamas. He criticised governments like the US, UK, and Germany for their arms support to Israel, labeling them complicit in the genocide.

Rosenberg also spoke out against UK leaders, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, for denying Israel’s genocide, which he argued showed contempt for Palestinian lives and human rights organisations.

He stressed that without international backing and arms supplies, Israel's offensive in Gaza would not be possible.

1206 GMT — Israel kills 36 more Palestinians in Gaza, toll rises to 44,500

At least 36 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,502, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.