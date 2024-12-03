Ireland's governing coalition failed to secure the 88 seats needed to form a government in the general election held on November 29.

In the 174-seat Dail, or House of Representatives, Fianna Fail emerged as the largest party, maintaining its position from the 2020 elections.

Led by Micheal Martin, who serves as Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defense, the party increased its seats from 38 to 48.

Prime Minister Simon Harris's Fine Gael party finished third, slightly improving its seat count from 35 to 38.

The Green Party, a junior coalition partner, saw a dramatic decline from 12 to just one seat.

The election results left the coalition partners with 87 seats, short of the majority threshold.

Meanwhile, several ministers lost their seats, including Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Tourism Minister Catherine Martin and Minister of State Anne Rabbitte.