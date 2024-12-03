WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ireland's ruling coalition loses parliamentary majority in general election
With the Green Party's dramatic decline from 12 to just 1 seat, current coalition members get 87 seats, 1 less than 88 needed.
Ireland's ruling coalition loses parliamentary majority in general election
Voter turnout was notably low, with only 59.7% of the 3.4 million registered voters participating / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2024

Ireland's governing coalition failed to secure the 88 seats needed to form a government in the general election held on November 29.

In the 174-seat Dail, or House of Representatives, Fianna Fail emerged as the largest party, maintaining its position from the 2020 elections.

Led by Micheal Martin, who serves as Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defense, the party increased its seats from 38 to 48.

Prime Minister Simon Harris's Fine Gael party finished third, slightly improving its seat count from 35 to 38.

The Green Party, a junior coalition partner, saw a dramatic decline from 12 to just one seat.

The election results left the coalition partners with 87 seats, short of the majority threshold.

Meanwhile, several ministers lost their seats, including Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Tourism Minister Catherine Martin and Minister of State Anne Rabbitte.

RECOMMENDED

Lowest turnout since 1923

Ireland’s main opposition party Sinn Fein, which advocates for Irish unification, remained the second-largest party, increasing its seats from 37 to 39.

The Labour Party and Social Democrats each won 11 seats, while 16 independent candidates also secured parliamentary positions.

The recently formed 100% Redress Party managed to win one seat.

Voter turnout was notably low, with only 59.7% of the 3.4 million registered voters participating -- the lowest since 1923.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik indicated that she would consult with the Social Democrats and Green Party to map out potential government formation strategies.

The parliament was dissolved by President Michael D. Higgins on November 8 at the request of Harris.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy