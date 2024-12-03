WORLD
2 MIN READ
Digital suppression of Palestine: Over 500 violations documented in a month
Almost all prominent social media platforms have resorted to brazen violations with Meta platforms accounting for 57 percent of the suppression, followed by TikTok at 23 percent, YouTube at 13 percent and X at 7 percent.
Digital suppression of Palestine: Over 500 violations documented in a month
The internet outage impeded locals' ability to report ongoing events and humanitarian conditions. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2024

Sada Social, an organisation dedicated to documenting digital rights violations against Palestinian content online, reported over 500 violations in November.

The organisation documented extensive digital suppression across multiple platforms in its monthly report.

Meta platforms accounted for 57 percent of the violations, followed by TikTok at 23 percent, YouTube at 13 percent and X at 7 percent.

Additionally, 30 WhatsApp accounts belonging to Palestinians were removed, including two newsgroups.

These actions deepen "digital policies that suppress Palestinian voices and limit their reach to audiences," the organisation said.

RECOMMENDED

It also noted that a persistent "digital blackout" continued in northern Gaza, "severely hindering residents' ability to communicate."

The internet outage impeded locals' ability to report ongoing events and humanitarian conditions, it added.

Sada Social called on digital platforms to address inciting content and urged stakeholders to implement measures to curb policies that "exacerbate" humanitarian and political crises.

RelatedAlana Hadid on reclaiming the Palestinian narrative through art and film

.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy