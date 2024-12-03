WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK facing increased hostile activity in cyberspace, security official warns
The incident management team at the National Cyber Security Centre handled 430 incidents in 2024, compared to 371 the previous year, the agency says.
UK facing increased hostile activity in cyberspace, security official warns
An annual review warns of the potential of hackers to exploit AI to create more advanced cyber attacks. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
December 3, 2024

Britain's cyber security chief has warned of a rise in hostile activity in the country's cyberspace, with the number of incidents handled by officials rising by 16 percent in 2024 compared to a year ago.

"Hostile activity in UK cyberspace has increased in frequency, sophistication and intensity," the National Cyber Security Centre's Richard Horne will say in a speech later on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the government agency.

"Actors are increasingly using our technology dependence against us, seeking to cause maximum disruption and destruction."

The incident management team at the NCSC handled 430 incidents in 2024, compared to 371 the previous year, the agency said in the statement.

Of those, 347 involved some level of data exfiltration - the intentional, unauthorised, covert transfer of data from a computer or other device - while 20 involved ransomware, said the NCSC, which is part of Britain's GCHQ spy agency.

RelatedBritish parliament hit by 'sustained' cyber attack

'The most immediate' threat

RECOMMENDED

The team issued 542 bespoke notifications informing organisations of a cyber incident impacting them and providing advice on mitigation, more than double the 258 notifications issued last year.

In its annual review published alongside the statement, the NCSC said ransomware attacks posed "the most immediate and disruptive" threat to critical infrastructure like energy, water, transportation, health and telecommunications.

The review also warned of the potential of hackers to exploit AI to create more advanced cyber attacks.

"We believe the severity of the risk facing the UK is being widely underestimated," Horne is set to say in his speech.

"There is no room for complacency about the severity of state-led threats or the volume of the threat posed by cyber criminals."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy