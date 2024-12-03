Britain's cyber security chief has warned of a rise in hostile activity in the country's cyberspace, with the number of incidents handled by officials rising by 16 percent in 2024 compared to a year ago.

"Hostile activity in UK cyberspace has increased in frequency, sophistication and intensity," the National Cyber Security Centre's Richard Horne will say in a speech later on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the government agency.

"Actors are increasingly using our technology dependence against us, seeking to cause maximum disruption and destruction."

The incident management team at the NCSC handled 430 incidents in 2024, compared to 371 the previous year, the agency said in the statement.

Of those, 347 involved some level of data exfiltration - the intentional, unauthorised, covert transfer of data from a computer or other device - while 20 involved ransomware, said the NCSC, which is part of Britain's GCHQ spy agency.

'The most immediate' threat