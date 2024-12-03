WORLD
2 MIN READ
PKK/YPG terrorists and Syrian regime forces clash at Deir Ezzor
Terrorists launch three-pronged early morning attack against Assad regime forces and Iran-backed groups in Deir Ezzor.
PKK/YPG terrorists and Syrian regime forces clash at Deir Ezzor
Fighting erupted between Arab tribes and PKK/YPG terrorists in Deir Ezzor last year. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
December 3, 2024

The PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, supported by the US, has launched an offensive in seven villages of Syria's Deir Ezzor province, east of the Euphrates River, where clashes are still ongoing.

Local sources say the terrorists launched a three-pronged early morning offensive on Tuesday to drive Bashar al Assad regime forces and Iran-backed groups out of the villages of Murrat, Hashsham, Mazlum, Tabiyye, Husseiniyye, Al-Salihiyah, and Hatla.

Iranian-backed groups have a strong presence in the region, from Deir Ezzor's city centre to the Al-Bukamal district near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Almost all of Deir Ezzor's territory east of the Euphrates River is occupied by the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, while the Assad regime and Iran-backed groups control the provincial capital and other rural areas.

Despite recognising the PKK as a terrorist group, the US has long legitimised its presence in Syria under the guise of combating Daesh.

RelatedFighting erupts between Arab tribes, US-backed PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria
RECOMMENDED

PKK/YPG occupation

Last year, armed conflict erupted between fractions of the Deir Ezzor Military Council and the PKK/YPG, supported by the US-led Global Coalition against Daesh, due to the terrorist organisation's hegemonic practices.

Tensions and fighting have continued since then between Arab tribes and the terrorist group.

The entire population of Deir Ezzor, which the terror group has occupied under the pretext of fighting Daesh with the support of the US military, consists of Arabs.

The terror group forcibly conscripts Arab minors in areas it occupies.

The terrorists generate income by selling oil to Damascus through smugglers, from seized oil wells in the region, despite US sanctions. While the YPG/PKK uses the income for its purposes, residents in the region are deprived of services and much-needed aid.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'