WORLD
2 MIN READ
China hits back at US, bans export of 'military materials' to Washington
Beijing has responded to the move after Washington expanded its list of companies subject to export controls on computer chip-making equipment.
China hits back at US, bans export of 'military materials' to Washington
Beijing earlier had required exporters to apply for licenses to send strategically important materials. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2024

China has announced it is banning exports to the United States of gallium, germanium, antimony and other key high-tech materials with potential military applications.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry announced the move after Washington expanded its list of Chinese companies subject to export controls on computer chip-making equipment, software and high-bandwidth memory chips. Such chips are needed for advanced applications.

Beijing earlier had required exporters to apply for licenses to send strategically important materials such as gallium to the United States.

The 140 companies newly included in the US so-called “entity list” are nearly all based in China.

RECOMMENDED

But some are Chinese-owned businesses in Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

China’s Commerce Ministry protested and said it would act to protect China's “rights and interests.”

Related‘Chip Wars’: US, China and the battle for semiconductor supremacy
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy