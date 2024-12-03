Türkiye and China have emerged as key players advocating for peace and global stability amid escalating geopolitical tensions, said a senior Chinese policymaker and a prominent expert in international affairs.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for urgent United Nations reforms, which emphasises the need for a more inclusive global governance structure, is worthy of praise, said Henry Huiyao Wang, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), a Beijing-based think tank.

“Türkiye, as both a NATO member and a BRICS partner, and also a key player in the Global South, shares a strong partnership with China in promoting peace,” said Wang, who is also a former Councillor of the powerful State Council of China.

The State Council of China is the country’s highest administrative authority, overseeing various ministries and agencies to implement national policies and manage government affairs.

Wang noted that Türkiye and China share a commitment to peaceful conflict resolution and advancing the interests of the Global South. Both countries have acted as mediators in global crises, making their partnership crucial for addressing geopolitical challenges.

Türkiye’s mediatory role in the Russia-Ukraine war and China’s successful facilitation of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia are examples of their potential to lead peaceful resolutions, he said.

“These efforts reflect a shared commitment to fostering dialogue and reducing tensions, particularly in the Global South,” Wang explained.

Wang particularly pointed to Ankara's successful facilitation of the Black Sea grain corridor in 2022 during the early stages of the Russia-Ukraine war, which helped prevent a global food crisis. He also praised Türkiye's persistent efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict, underscoring its importance in global peace initiatives.

“I see Türkiye as an important and credible mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as in the Middle East and Gaza. I believe Türkiye will continue to collaborate with China, Brazil, and the Global South to mediate global crises and contribute to peacebuilding efforts worldwide,” Wang said.

Urgent call for UN reforms