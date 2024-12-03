Soaring profits and robust revenue growth have been hallmarks of UK defence firms in the first half of 2024.

The Russia-Ukraine war, Israel’s war on Gaza and Lebanon as well as escalating tensions between the US and China in the Asia-Pacific region – these difficult realities have enabled British defence companies reap windfall profits.

Let’s take a quick look at the progress made by some big industry names in the past two years.

Rolls-Royce Defence: The company saw its profits surge more than two thirds while revenues were up significantly. Strategic cost-cutting and an influx of unprecedented orders were the main drivers behind the trend.

BAE Systems: The UK’s leading defence giant also delivered a solid performance, with profits rising at a better than expected pace of 5 percent.

Babcock International: The defence contractor maintained its upward trajectory in 2024, achieving robust financial growth.

QinetiQ: The company enjoyed steady gains, reporting consistent increases across its operations.

Serco: Despite industry-wide momentum, unlike its peers, Serco faced difficulties during the period, with profits and revenues contracting slightly.

The current results stem from the momentum built upon 2023, a rewarding financial year for the UK’s defence sector with a reported turnover of £28 billion ($35.5B), up from £22.8 billion ($29B) in 2022, according to British trade association, ADS.

Despite challenges such as supply chain disruptions, high energy prices, and looming recession, the sector demonstrated resilience and adaptability.

British defence companies featuring in the global top 100 have consistently increased their revenues, especially since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“In a year where we saw rising instability across Europe, the Middle East, and other parts of the world, it brings into focus the vital role we play in protecting national security,” says BAE’s CEO, Charles Woodburn, commenting on the company’s successful run in 2023.

Meanwhile, British defence contractor Babcock rejoined the global top 100 defence companies in 2023, finding itself a spot ahead of competitors like Serco and QinetiQ.

However, the increases seen in the report-based currency cannot be protected when converted into dollars in 2022. As shown in Graph 3, defence revenues in 2022 declined in dollar terms due to the depreciation of the British currency, which began in May and hit a historic low by September 2022.

The British government is set to release the full report of its defence spendings on December 17, but so far two contrasting scenarios have been projected by ADS and Swedish global security observer Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

ADS says that with the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the horizon and the Gulf states shoring up their defences with UK-made weapons, British defence companies amassed a massive turnover of £24.9 billion ($31.5B) in 2021.

A year later, however, ADS reported a small dip in the country’s defence revenue, marking a turnover of £23.7 billion ($30B), which was still far ahead as opposed to other sectors. This even exceeds the performance of US defence companies, whose revenue fell by 7.9 percent, while British firms managed to grow at 2.6 percent.