The Israeli army has destroyed and vandalised 206 priceless archaeological and heritage sites amid its genocidal war on Gaza, a Palestinian official said.

"Palestinian archaeological and heritage sites were not spared from destruction, vandalism, looting and theft by the Israeli occupation army," Ismail Thawabteh, the head of Gaza’s Government Media Office, told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

He said some of the sites were completely destroyed, while others took severe damage.

"Israel’s targeting of these sites reflects a systematic strategy to obliterate the Palestinian identity," he added.

Prominent among archaeological sites targeted by the Israeli army in Gaza are the Great Omari Mosque, Byzantine Church in Jabalia, Shrine of Al-Khadir in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, and Blakhiya Byzantine cemetery (the Anthedon of Palestine) in northwestern Gaza City.

Also on the list are the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, 400-year-old Al-Saqqa House, and Sayed al-Hashim Mosque, one of the oldest mosques in Gaza.

Some of the ancient and archaeological sites destroyed by the Israeli army date back to the Phoenician and Roman eras, while others date from between 800 BC and AD 1400, and some more recent ones were built 400 years ago.

'Criminal acts'