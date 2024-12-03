WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cholera ravages Sudan as over 1,200 perish amid ongoing conflict
Sudan officially declared cholera an epidemic in early August.
Cholera ravages Sudan as over 1,200 perish amid ongoing conflict
The cholera outbreak comes amid a broader humanitarian crisis. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 3, 2024

Sudan has reported 1,205 deaths and 44,729 confirmed cases of cholera since August, according to the country's Health Ministry.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry confirmed 43 new cholera cases across several states but no additional fatalities.

The outbreak has affected 11 of Sudan's 18 states, including Khartoum, Al-Jazira, Al-Qadarif, Kassala, Nile River, Northern State, White Nile and Sennar.

Sudan officially declared cholera an epidemic in early August. The disease, caused by bacteria typically spread through contaminated water, leads to severe diarrhoea and dehydration and can become fatal within hours if untreated.

RECOMMENDED

The cholera outbreak comes amid a broader humanitarian crisis fuelled by ongoing conflict between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

The violence, which began in April 2023, has claimed over 20,000 lives and displaced more than 14 million people, according to UN and local estimates.

RelatedUN demands access to address humanitarian plight in Sudan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy