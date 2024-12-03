Washington, DC — As US President-elect Donald Trump fills top cabinet posts with several pro-Israel faces, the appointment of Lebanese American Massad Boulos as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs has come with a glimmer of renewed hope.

In his announcement on Sunday, Trump described the 53-year-old billionaire as "a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene."

Boulos' ties to Trump take on even greater significance, especially as Tiffany Trump, the president's daughter, is married to Boulos' son, Michael.

Lebanon was quick to describe Boulos' appointment as a "historic opportunity."

In a social media post, Lebanon's economy minister, Amin Salam pointed out that with Boulos' appointment, the Arab world has "never been closer to the White House and the heart of decision-making than they are today."

But does his appointment promise a step toward ending Israel's wars in the Middle East?

"Massad Boulos' appointment is one of the most important ones in the Trump administration with regard to the Middle East," Bishara Bahbah, chairman of Arab Americans for Trump, who has worked closely with Boulos, told TRT World.

"He understands the nuances of the people in the region and brings wisdom and foresight to the intricate problems of the Middle East. Starting with ending wars, he will aim to work towards a peace process that satisfies all parties involved."

Bahbah, who campaigned alongside Boulos for Trump, described him as a calming and diplomatic presence, recalling their many interactions with Arab American communities in the states of Michigan and Arizona.

"He's very kind-hearted, respectful and always listens, whether it's praise or criticism. Arab Americans are very pleased with this Trump appointment. It's a bright spot in the dismal situation we find ourselves in the Middle East," he added.

Real test

Originally from the northern Lebanese town of Kafaraka, Boulos represents a mix of cultural understanding and political acumen that analysts say could bring a fresh perspective to US policy in the Middle East.

Sami Moubayed, historian and author of the best-seller "Under the Black Flag: At the frontier of the New Jihad", noted the potential impact of Boulos' background on his advisory role to the incoming US president.

"Boulos began his political journey with Michel Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement and later shifted to the Marada Movement under Suleiman Frangieh, the Hezbollah-endorsed candidate for Lebanon's presidency. His ties to this camp in Lebanese politics could shape how he navigates regional issues," Moubayed told TRT World.

During the presidential election campaign, Boulos met repeatedly with Arab American and Muslim leaders in Michigan and elsewhere, successfully seeking their support for Trump.

But the real test, Moubayed said, lies in whether Boulos will have Trump's ear on critical matters, especially on Gaza and Lebanon.

"Boulos' appointment will have far-reaching consequences on several regional issues, including the Syrian conflict, Caesar (Act), and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah."