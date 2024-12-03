As bombs rained down on Beirut's southern suburbs, Ali Hussaini faced a heart-wrenching challenge: how to explain what was happening to his two partially deaf daughters.

"They would ask me what is going on? Why are we running away?" Hussaini said.

"When the bombs hit, I would try to move them away from the sound, but when they saw their siblings who can hear run towards us ... they would be puzzled," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Unable to hear the bombs falling, the girls only understood the scale of the war when they saw the destroyed buildings in the Mreijeh neighbourhood where they live in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Hussaini's daughters lost most of their hearing when they contracted meningitis at birth. They had been using hearing aids until two years ago when Hussaini found he could no longer afford to pay for them, despite working two jobs as a taxi driver and a manual labourer.

The family of seven fled their home as Israel intensified its bombing campaign from late September. At first, they camped on the street before finding a place in a shelter.

But there was some good news among the devastation.

One of the people running the shelter offered to help the girls get the implants they need, which will last for one year.

After that Hussaini, who says he has never received support from the government, does not know what he will do.

More than 900,000 people in Lebanon are classified as living with disabilities, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

People living with disabilities face "a systemic lack of provisions for rights, resources and services, and experience widespread marginalisation, exclusion and violence at home and outside", the UNDP said.

Things only got worse during the recent conflict that was ignited by Israel's war on Gaza last year and eased off with the agreement of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon last week.

"Persons with disabilities have been gravely affected by these dynamics, living in inadequate housing, lacking essential services and access to livelihoods and often, during displacement, are left behind," said French independent aid group Handicap International in an October report.

In November, Lebanon's Ministry of Social Affairs announced it was allocating funds from the budget to provide a one-off cash transfer of $100 to people with disabilities.