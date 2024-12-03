Türkiye’s state-run aid agency TIKA has renovated and equipped a training and rehabilitation center for young women in Buikwe, eastern Uganda.

The center offers several services such as business skills to women and girls, vocational training, reintegration, and psychosocial support to those in need of rehabilitation.

The aid agency provided 25 sewing machines and fabrics for the making of apparel, water tanks, and other items used in rehabilitation.

Safer and cleaner environment for women

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, TIKA country coordinator Murat Cetin said that the project aims to improve the quality of rehabilitation services, increase access, and ensure the sustainability of the center.

“We are eager to improve people’s access to a range of rehabilitation services. This critical project, brought to our attention by the area’s woman member of parliament, Diana Mutasingwa, is made possible by the Turkish people’s support through TIKA," he said.