President-elect Donald Trump was joking when he suggested Canada become the 51st US state during a dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a Canadian minister who attended their recent dinner said.

Fox News reported that Trump made the comment in response to Trudeau raising concerns that Trump's threatened tariffs on Canada would damage Canada's economy. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who attended the Friday dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, said on Tuesday Trump's comments were in jest.

"The president was telling jokes. The president was teasing us. It was, of course, on that issue, in no way a serious comment," LeBlanc told reporters in Ottawa.

LeBlanc described it as a three-hour social evening at the president's residence in Florida on a long weekend of American Thanksgiving.

"The conversation was going to be light-hearted," he said. He called the relations warm and cordial and said the fact that "the president is able to joke like that for us" indicates good relations.

On Tuesday, Trump appeared to continue with the joke, posting on his Truth Social platform an AI-generated image of himself standing on a mountain with a Canadian flag next to him with the caption "Oh Canada!"

Trade ties

Earlier last week, the Republican president-elect threatened to impose a 25 percent tax on all products entering the US from Canada and Mexico unless they stem the flow of migrants and drugs.

Trudeau requested the meeting in a bid to avoid the tariffs by convincing Trump that the northern border is nothing like the US southern border with Mexico.