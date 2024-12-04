Wednesday, December 4, 2024

1835 GMT — A Palestinian health official said at least 21 people were killed by an Israeli strike on a camp housing displaced people in Gaza.

Atif Al-Hout, the director of Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, said at least 28 people were wounded in the strike.

At least 15 bodies arrived at the hospital, but reaching a precise number was difficult because many of the dead were dismembered, some without heads or badly burned.

The strike hit in the Mawasi area, a sprawling coastal camp housing hundreds of thousands of displaced people near the southern city of Khan Younis.

The Israeli military said its aircraft struck Hamas targets, however, it was not possible to independently confirm the Israeli claims.

More updates 👇

1846 GMT — Israeli military brings back body of hostage

The Israeli military said in a statement that it had retrieved the body of Itay Svirsky, who was taken hostage on October 7, 2023.

A statement from the Hostages' Families Forum, which represents families of those being held, said that returning "Itay's body for proper burial in Israel provides crucial closure for his family". A statement from the military said the family had been notified.

1807 GMT — Israeli strikes kill 47 Palestinians across enclave

Palestinian medics said further Israeli air strikes have killed at least 47 people across the enclave.

Residents said tanks advanced one day after the Israeli military issued new evacuation orders.

With shells crashing near residential areas, families left their homes and headed westward towards the nearby humanitarian-designated area of Al Mawasi.

1729 GMT — Palestinian rights groups report Israeli expansion of detention camps for Gaza detainees

Israel is expanding detention camps for Gaza detainees — the latest in the Naftali Camp in northern Israel, according to two Palestinian prisoner groups.

"Israeli authorities continue to establish new camps to detain thousands of Gaza residents, with the Naftali Camp now holding between 80 and 90 detainees," the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement after a visit to three detainees who are being held at the camp.

Based on testimonies from detainees who were recently visited, the groups said Naftali is one of several camps established or repurposed during the current onslaught against the enclave.

1708 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah aims to rebuild longer term despite Israeli blows: US intel

Lebanon's Hezbollah has been significantly degraded militarily by Israel, but the group will likely try to rebuild its stockpiles and forces and pose a longterm threat to the US and its regional allies, four sources briefed on updated US intelligence told Reuters.

US intelligence agencies assessed in recent weeks that Hezbollah, even amid Israel's military campaign, had begun to recruit new fighters and was trying to find ways to rearm through domestic production, said a senior US official, an Israeli official and two US lawmakers briefed on the intelligence, speaking on condition of anonymity.

It's unclear to what extent those efforts have slowed since last week when a shaky ceasefire was reached in Lebanon, two of the sources said.

1710 GMT — More than 1,000 scientists sign open letter calling for Gaza ceasefire

More than 1,000 scientists worldwide, mainly psychologists and neuroscientists, have signed an open letter urging a ceasefire in Gaza and for the international community to pressure Israel to respect international humanitarian law, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

Signatories include Nobel laureates May-Britt Moser and Edvar d Moser from Norway and Susumu Tonegawa from Japan.

Several Spanish researchers, including Pablo Lanillos, a member of the Neuro Artificial Intelligence and Robotics group at the Cajal Institute, also signed the letter.

"This appeal is powerful because it comes from neuroscientists — people who study how the brain perceives and processes such conflicts," Lanillos told EFE.

1700 GMT — Israel opened fire inside Turkish hospital in West Bank: Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders said Israeli forces raided and opened fire inside the Turkish hospital in Tubas, occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

MSF International said on X that Israeli forces detained staff, intimidated patients and caused damage to the emergency room.

"During this hour-long raid, five medical staff were detained and one person was wounded. Medical staff on site were threatened at gunpoint and subjected to aggressive questioning. Patients were told to stay still or they would be shot and killed," the medical charity said.

"This violent incursion is unacceptable and shocking," argued Karine Robert, MSF deputy head of mission for Palestine.

1624 GMT — Israel says deaths of six hostages in Gaza probably linked to Israeli strike

The deaths of six Israeli hostages whose bodies were recovered from Gaza in August were probably linked to an Israeli strike near where they were being held, the Israeli military said.

"At the time of the strike, the military had no information, not even a suspicion, that the hostages were in the underground compound or its vicinity," the military said in a statement about the investigation into the hostages' deaths.

"Had such information been available, the strike would not have been carried out."

The statement said it was "highly probable that their deaths were related to the strike near the location where they were held," although the precise circumstances were still not clear.

1600 GMT — Hamas snipers kill two Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said its fighters have killed two Israeli soldiers in an attack in northern Gaza.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said its snipers shot dead two Israeli soldiers in central Jabalia in northern Gaza.

The group said its fighters also targeted a personnel carrier and three Merkava tanks with anti-tank shells and an explosive device in the towns of Jabalia and Beit Lahia.

Since October 7, 2023, hundreds of Israeli soldiers have been killed mostly on the Gaza front, according to Israeli media.

1547 GMT — Russia stresses implementation of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement

Russia stressed the importance of striving to implement the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Lebanon, as Beirut reported more than 120 violations since the deal went into effect last week.

Responding to a question from Anadolu about ceasefire violations by Israeli forces since the agreement went into effect on November 27, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a news conference in Moscow that the situation in the region is changing rapidly, so Moscow considers it inappropriate to comment on the current status of the agreement's implementation.

"There is, however, an important nuance: we expressed our hope that the agreement would work. The same assessment was shared by political scientists and officials who recognised that it is one thing to reach an agreement and quite another to put it into reality. Therefore, we must strive for this," Zakharova said.

Related Israeli settlers attack Palestinian properties in occupied West Bank

1410 GMT — Israel kills 30 more Palestinians as death toll soars to 44,532

At least 30 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,532, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 105,538 others have been injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 30 people and injured 84 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1357 GMT — Hamas threatens to 'neutralise' hostages if Israel launches rescue operation

Hamas said it had information that Israel intended to carry out a hostage rescue operation similar to one conducted in Gaza's Nuseirat camp in June and threatened to "neutralise" the captives if such an operation took place, according to an internal statement seen by Reuters.

In the internal statement dated November 22, Hamas told its operatives not to consider any repercussions of following the instructions and said Israel was responsible for the fate of the hostages. It did not say when any Israeli operation was expected to take place.

1355 GMT — Elderly Palestinian beaten to death by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

An elderly Palestinian was beaten to death by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, local media said.

Sheikh Atef Malik Derieh died after he was assaulted by Israeli soldiers in the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

“Occupation soldiers badly beat the elderly man as he was on his land near a settlement road in the town,” municipal chief Salah Jab told Wafa. "He sustained serious injuries and died of his wounds at the hospital," he added.

1245 GMT — Blinken claims 'ceasefire is holding' in Lebanon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has claimed that the ceasefire in Lebanon was "holding" despite a series of Israel attacks.

"The ceasefire is holding, and we're using the mechanism that was established when any concerns have arisen about any alleged or purported violations," Blinken told journalists on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels.

1233 GMT — Palestine blames US for Israeli settler violence in occupied West Bank

The Palestinian Authority held the US administration responsible for violence by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Two Palestinian homes, a shop, and three vehicles were set ablaze in attacks by illegal settlers in the towns of Huwara and Beit Furik near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

"We condemn the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, including Jerusalem," authority spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

"The continuation of these terrorist attacks by colonists, with the support and protection of the occupation forces … is the responsibility of the American administration, which provides full support to the occupation authorities," he added.

1230 GMT — Vital oxygen station shuts down at northern Gaza hospital amid Israeli onslaught

A vital oxygen station at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza ceased operation amid a deadly Israeli onslaught in the area, a medical source said.

"The oxygen station has completely stopped due to damage in the supply lines," the source told Anadolu Agency.

The source said repairing the plant appears "impossible" because of "the intense Israeli fire around the hospital, including drone strikes from quadcopter aircraft."

He warned of a "serious threat" to the lives of patients at the hospital if the station was not repaired.