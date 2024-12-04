WORLD
2 MIN READ
Entire S Korean Cabinet offers to resign after failed martial law attempt
Latest development comes after senior presidential staff collectively submitted their resignations.
Entire S Korean Cabinet offers to resign after failed martial law attempt
People take part in a rally calling for expelling South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 4, 2024

The entire Cabinet of South Korea on Wednesday offered to resign after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed attempt to impose martial law in the country, local media reported.

According to KBS broadcaster, the Cabinet offered to resign after senior presidential staff collectively submitted their resignations.

Early Wednesday, the Presidential Office announced the mass resignation of the chief of staff and senior secretaries.

However, earlier in the morning Prime Minister Han Duck-soo vowed to continue to serve the people after a martial law order was lifted overnight.

RECOMMENDED

The resignations come in the wake of the unprecedented martial law declaration, which was quickly overturned by parliament, creating significant political turbulence in South Korea.

Yoon had declared martial law at 10.25 p.m. Tuesday (1325GMT) but announced lifting it at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday, (1927GMT, Tuesday), for the first time in 45 years.

But 190 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament voted down his move, making it obligatory for him to comply with their motion.

A Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo passed the resolution after Yoon backtracked from his decision to impose martial law, which had been rejected by most of the lawmakers.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions