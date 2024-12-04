The entire Cabinet of South Korea on Wednesday offered to resign after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed attempt to impose martial law in the country, local media reported.

According to KBS broadcaster, the Cabinet offered to resign after senior presidential staff collectively submitted their resignations.

Early Wednesday, the Presidential Office announced the mass resignation of the chief of staff and senior secretaries.

However, earlier in the morning Prime Minister Han Duck-soo vowed to continue to serve the people after a martial law order was lifted overnight.