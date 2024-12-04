WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's AFAD delivers flour to Gaza amid deepening food crisis
Türkiye's disaster agency provides flour to displaced families in Gaza, where Israel uses starvation as a weapon.
Türkiye's AFAD delivers flour to Gaza amid deepening food crisis
Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza have left its inhabitants dependent on international aid. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
December 4, 2024

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has distributed sacks of flour to displaced families in Palestine's Gaza, amid a deepening food crisis due to ongoing Israeli attacks and a total embargo imposed on the besieged enclave.

Palestinians sheltering in the Nusayrat Refugee Camp in central Gaza queued at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) distribution centre to collect the flour sent by AFAD.

A mother caring for her family of ten said this was the first sack of flour she had received in 65 days. She recounted the challenges of feeding her children, including one with special needs, after days of serving them empty plates.

"We were patient with the bombardment, we were patient with death, but we cannot be patient with hunger," she said.

RECOMMENDED

Israel’s 425-day-long campaign in Gaza has killed at least 44,502 Palestinians and left more than 105,454 wounded.

The relentless bombardments have caused extensive damage to hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure, plunging the enclave into a dire humanitarian crisis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions