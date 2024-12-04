When France declared last week that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is immune from the ICC’s arrest warrant, many initially assumed the claim had a sound legal basis.

However, a quick look at the Rome Statute – the 1998 international treaty that led to the founding of the International Criminal Court – and an examination of past cases reveal that France’s argument is more of a deceitful cover to buy time and avoid arresting the Israeli PM.

Internationally renowned experts agree.

Michael Lynk, the former UN Human Rights Special Rapporteur for Palestine, points out that most international lawyers who have weighed in on the issue agree that France's position is not supported by the provisions in the Rome Statute.

“It seems extremely unusual for France, of all countries, to say that Benjamin Netanyahu has immunity as long as he is head of government with respect to this,” says Lynk, a professor of law at the University of Western Ontario.

“Certainly, that's not the position of the European Union, and it's not the position, as I understand it, of most of the European signatories to the Rome Statute,” he tells TRT World.

Why France’s claim fails

Last week, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity during Israel's 14-month genocidal war on Gaza.

Despite initially committing to act “in line with ICC statutes,” France later claimed it could not execute the arrest warrant, arguing that Netanyahu benefits from immunity as a sitting head of state.

In an official statement, France’s foreign ministry invoked Article 98 of the Rome Statute, which it interpreted as prioritising state immunity obligations under international law.

However, this interpretation is legally flawed as France seems to overlook a key provision of the Rome Statute.

Article 27 explicitly states that official capacity as a head of state does not exempt an individual from criminal responsibility.

“This Statute shall apply equally to all persons without any distinction based on official capacity. … Immunities or special procedural rules which may attach to the official capacity of a person, whether under national or international law, shall not bar the Court from exercising its jurisdiction,” it says.

In simpler terms, the ICC has jurisdiction over individuals regardless of their position, and official immunity cannot shield Netanyahu from accountability.

When asked whether this situation could “bar the court from exercising its jurisdiction,” as stated in Article 27, Lynk says that “it obviously contains a contradiction within it.”

France’s justification mirrors arguments previously made by states that refused to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin or Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, both subject to ICC warrants. ICC judges have consistently rejected such claims as incompatible with the Rome Statute.