Türkiye’s defence and aerospace industry has set a new record with exports nearing $5.8 billion (TL 201.55 billion) as of November 2023, the highest annual sales ever achieved, with a month still remaining to push the milestone further.

Data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) revealed that outbound shipments in the sector rose by 19 percent year-over-year from January to November, reaching approximately $5.76 billion. Over the last 12 months, exports surged 18.4 percent year-over-year, totalling $6.48 billion.

The industry, propelled by the global success of combat drones, reached $5.5 billion in defense exports in 2023, surpassing the previous peak of $4.4 billion in 2022. Officials have projected that the figure could approach $7 billion by the end of 2024.

In November alone, the defence and aviation industry recorded $637 million in exports, marking a significant 32.3 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

“Our defence industry is continuously growing, developing, and strengthening. With our skilled, dynamic ecosystem, proven systems, and ever-increasing export potential, we are demonstrating to the world that Türkiye is now a major player on the global stage,” said Haluk Gorgun, head of the Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB).

Görgün emphasised the industry’s global reach, noting that Turkish defence companies successfully exported to 178 countries in 2024.