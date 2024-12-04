Peru plunged into a fresh political crisis when it was revealed that the country’s 62-year-old president, Dina Boluarte, took about two weeks off to undergo nose surgery without delegating her responsibilities to Congress.

Boluarte reportedly disappeared from public view between June 28 and July 10, 2023, prompting an investigation by the congressional oversight commission.

It was during this time frame that Boluarte was suspected to have had the surgery at a clinic in Lima, the capital city of Peru.

The incident had been widely speculated on social media and in the local press during the summer but was officially confirmed only on December 3 – 17 months after the surgery.

“She told me she was going to get a rhinoplasty... a surgery on the nose, but for breathing problems,” former prime minister Alberto Otarola told lawmakers, adding that Boluarte continued to fulfil her duties virtually during her recovery.

“There was no absence of power at that time, because the surgical procedure had no major complications,” he said.

The revelation sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with many accusing Boluarte of negligence, and lawmakers calling for her removal from office.

“It would be cause for dismissal... because the president should have asked permission from Congress,” said lawmaker Juan Burgos, head of the oversight commission.

However, Vice President of Congress Patricia Juarez dismissed the uproar as “a storm in a glass of water”.

Boluarte, already deeply unpopular, has faced ongoing scandals and accusations of corruption.