More than 2,000 people took part on Wednesday in a procession to escort a relic of the Buddha lent by China to a shrine in the Thai capital Bangkok to mark the birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and to celebrate half a century of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.

The tooth relic, considered sacred by Buddhists, was flown in earlier in the day from the Lingguang Temple in Beijing, which normally houses it.

Loans of the tooth as a show of friendship have been an effective form of soft diplomacy by China, even though competing claims from various countries on possessing the Buddha’s tooth raise questions about its provenance.

The tooth was put in an ornate, golden container and placed on a flower-bedecked float as it was paraded through one of the oldest neighbourhoods of the city.

Attendants flanked the vehicle as it travelled about 2 1/2 kilometres (1 1/2-miles) to the relic's temporary home, a soaring pavilion on Sanam Luang, a large field outside Bangkok’s famous Grand Palace.