When an ancient Mughal-era structure collapsed in India earlier this year, only a few heritage enthusiasts seemed to notice.

The structure in question was a 17th-century Mughal brick chhatri, (a generic term in Indo-Islamic architecture for elevated semi-open domes) in Agra.

It was located along the eastern bank of the River Yamuna, not far from the beautiful and architecturally important Mughal mausoleums of Itmad-ud-daulah, the father of empress Nur Jahan and a Mughal official Afzal Khan called Chini Ka Rauza, monuments often visited by tourists.

Despite its proximity to these frequently visited sites, the chhatri's collapse went largely unnoticed, even though it falls under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) - a government entity tasked with preserving India's plural heritage.

And it isn't the only victim of neglect. In recent months, though belatedly, the ASI has addressed issues such as a water leakage at the Taj Mahal, and moisture and mold stains that have been festering at Akbar's tomb in Sikandra, Agra. The negligence comes amid the ASI’s decision to delist 18 monuments from its protection - many of them of importance to India's minority communities.

Though officials tend to hide behind funding woes, the increasingly politically charged climate appears to be a major driver of the ASI's increasingly selective maintenance approach.

Zahra Bagh

The fallen chhatri was a part of a walled garden. Exemplifying the riverside garden architecture of Agra in the 17th century, Zahra Bagh was notably mentioned in a 17th-century map of Jaipur City, and gained recognition in the scholarship of Mughal designs.

This attention was largely due to an essay by Ebba Koch - a globally renowned scholar of Mughal architecture and cultural history,

In her essay Environmental Designs of Mughal Gardens (written between 1978-86), Koch observed: "Preserved, albeit in a ruinous condition, are the substructure of the riverside terrace which has partly fallen into the river."

Like most historical monuments in India, Zahra Bagh – varyingly spelt as Zehra or Zohra Bagh – is listed under the ASI's auspices. It is designated as monument 32 within a cluster of 67 monuments in Agra, noted as "Zohra Bagh and riverside kiosk." Interestingly, after the chhatri’s collapse, reports inaccurately described it as a structure from the Babur period, dating it to 1526, the start date of Mughal rule in the subcontinent.

In reality, the garden was created nearly a century later under the patronage of Mumtaz Mahal, Shah Jahan's padshah begum, the Mughal empress. Koch's study is based on this mistaken identification, but that's another story.

ASI the caretaker

The historian Koch's observation in the late 1970s hints at the monument's lack of preservation, making the collapse of the chhatri in late October a sadly predictable outcome. But there is more to it. This event also underscores broader concerns about the role and practices of the ASI, the top agency responsible for the upkeep of the nation's cultural heritage.

The ASI is a colonial entity that was founded in 1861, with British army engineer Alexander Cunningham serving as its first director general.

But even before Cunningham took over the newly formed ASI, Governor General Warren Hastings had hired Francis Buchanan, a Scottish surgeon, botanist and surveyor to survey ancient historical sites of present-day Indian states Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

It’s a known fact that the focus of the early initiative of the Asiatic Society and later the ASI was directed at finding the ancient glorious treasures of India. The drive came from a mix of British imperial and anthropological interests, serving both as a scholarly pursuit and a tool to reinforce British colonial authority.

Post-Independence

Once India was free from colonial rule in the mid-20th century, the new nation in the making looked at its past through a modern, secularist lens, courtesy of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister. In his seminal book, Discovery of India, Nehru wrote, "Ashoka's pillars of stone with their inscriptions would speak to me in their magnificent language and tell me of a man who, though an emperor, was greater than any king or emperor. At Fatehpur-Sikri, Akbar, forgetful of his empire, was seated holding a converse and debate with the learned of all faiths, curious to learn something new and seeking an answer to the eternal problem of man."

This syncretic vision of the past would emerge as the canvas on which the ASI renewed its conservation journey, acquiring a remarkable 3,693 historical sites distributed across the country.

Selective preservation

Pinpointing the moment when the agency became selective in preserving India's heritage is challenging. Initially constrained by chronic underfunding – a problem dating back decades – the agency's priorities, in recent years, reflect a complex interplay of political influence and financial considerations.

While the Ministry of Culture shows interest in Mughal monuments with high monetisation potential, such as Humayun's Tomb and the Red Fort, this selective focus highlights a troubling inconsistency in preserving other Mughal-era heritage.

This attitude underscores how financial viability increasingly dictates preservation efforts, rather than an overarching commitment to cultural heritage.

Pertinently, a lack of funds has always been the ASI's companion of sorts. As early as 1889, the institution faced significant resource shortages, which nearly paralysed its operations until a revival in 1902.

Koch visited India many times. However her studies on walled gardens coincided with the Indian National Congress regime of Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister, followed by Rajiv Gandhi.