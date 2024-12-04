WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over 1,000 scientists globally sign open letter calling for Gaza ceasefire
Signatories include Nobel Prize-winning neurologists who condemn the "hatred, death and destruction" in the Middle East.
Over 1,000 scientists globally sign open letter calling for Gaza ceasefire
The scientists say the region is trapped in a destructive cycle of violence and vengeance that undermines the possibility of peaceful coexistence. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 4, 2024

More than 1,000 scientists worldwide, mainly psychologists and neuroscientists, have signed an open letter urging a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza and for the international community to pressure Israel to respect international humanitarian law, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

Signatories include Nobel laureates May-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser from Norway and Susumu Tonegawa from Japan.

Several Spanish researchers, including Pablo Lanillos, a member of the Neuro Artificial Intelligence and Robotics group at the Cajal Institute, also signed the letter.

"This appeal is powerful because it comes from neuroscientists — people who study how the brain perceives and processes such conflicts," Lanillos told EFE.

The letter is said to have condemned the violence committed by all sides, including the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas, the holding of hostages, and "innumerable war crimes" committed by Israel, which has killed more than 48,000 people in Gaza since the start of the conflict more than a year ago.

Related'I was fired for speaking out': Ex-staff slam big tech's Gaza censorship

'For all peoples'

RECOMMENDED

The scientists say the region is trapped in a destructive cycle of violence and vengeance that undermines the possibility of peaceful coexistence, adding that "hatred, death and destruction" are taking over.

According to EFE, the letter says human psychology often exaggerates differences between groups in conflict but also points to a universal capacity for empathy and cooperation.

The scientists called on the international community to press Israel to end its war, including through stopping arms sales or re-evaluating cooperation agreements.

"We are not against the Israeli people," the letter says. "We are for all peoples — Israeli, Palestinian, and Lebanese."

Israel's current policies, they argue, have inflicted irreparable harm on Palestinians and jeopardised the safety of its own people.

The letter was started by researchers at the Sorbonne University in France and Princeton in the US.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions