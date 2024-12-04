A "large number" of Americans' metadata has been stolen in the cyberespionage campaign carried out by a Chinese hacking group dubbed "Salt Typhoon," a senior US official told journalists.

In a call with reporters on Wednesday, Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger declined to provide specific numbers but said that China's access to America's telecommunications networks was potentially broad and that there was a risk of "ongoing compromise."

The official said the White House had made tackling the Salt Typhoon hackers a priority for the federal government and that President Joe Biden had been briefed several times on the intrusions.

Pushed on whether that might include every American cell phone's records, the official said: "We do not believe it's every cell phone in the country, but we believe it's potentially a large number of individuals that the Chinese government was focused on."

Dozens of companies across the world had been hit by the hackers, the official said, including "at least" eight telecommunications and telecom infrastructure firms in the United States.

China's response

The Chinese embassy in Washington on Tuesday rejected the accusations that it was responsible for the hack after the US federal authorities issued new guidance.