Israel has no information on the whereabouts of its hostages in besieged Gaza, according to a report by official media.

Despite nearly 14 months passing since October 7, 2023, Israeli army has yet to determine where the hostages are being held in Gaza, said Israel's public broadcaster KAN on Wednesday.

This lack of intelligence is contributing to the nature of its brutal carnage in the blockaded enclave, with military sources expressing concern about inadvertently harming hostages, it added.

The onslaught is constrained by the absence of actionable intelligence on the hostages, the broadcaster cited unnamed Israeli security officials as saying.

This limitation has become evident in recent bombardments, where concerns about the hostages' safety have led to changes in tactics, the officials added.

On Wednesday, Israel announced the recovery of one hostage's remains from Gaza, leaving around 100 hostages still believed to be held in the enclave, according to Israeli estimates.

Blind strikes

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military linked the death of six hostages in Khan Younis in February to an Israeli strike.