South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun has resigned, the president's office said, after the turmoil caused by President Yoon Suk-yeol's brief imposition of martial law.

"Today, the President accepted the resignation of Minister of National Defence Kim Yong-hyun and approved his dismissal, and nominated Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Choi Byung-hyuk as the new ministerial candidate," Yoon's office said on Thursday.

Kim apologised for causing disruption and concern to the public. He said, "All troops who performed duties related to martial law were acting on my instructions, and all responsibility lies with me," according to the Defense Ministry.

Choi is a retired four-star general who is South Korea's ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The development comes after Yoon declared martial law but was forced to lift it just hours later after lawmakers unanimously voted to block the order amid nationwide protests.

Yoon's martial law declaration, the first of its kind in more than 40 years, harkened back to South Korea’s past military-backed governments when authorities occasionally proclaimed martial law and other decrees that allowed them to station soldiers, tanks and armoured vehicles on streets or at public places such as schools to prevent anti-government demonstrations.

Related South Korean defence minister offers to resign after martial law turmoil

Impeachment