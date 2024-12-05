WORLD
3 MIN READ
Police launch investigation into South Korean president over 'insurrection'
The police announced that they are investigating Yoon for "insurrection," a charge surpassing presidential immunity and carrying the death penalty, following an opposition complaint.
Police launch investigation into South Korean president over 'insurrection'
The opposition quickly filed an impeachment motion saying Yoon "gravely violated the constitution and the law". / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
December 5, 2024

South Korean police have begun investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol for alleged "insurrection" over his declaration of martial law, a senior police officer has said.

On Thursday, Woo Jong-soo, head of the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency, told lawmakers that "the case has been assigned," footage showed.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was still clinging to power, with his party announcing they will oppose an impeachment motion after his short-lived imposition of martial law stunned the world.

Yoon suspended civilian rule late on Tuesday and deployed troops and helicopters to parliament only for lawmakers to vote down the measure and force him into a U-turn in a night of protests and drama.

The opposition quickly filed an impeachment motion saying Yoon "gravely violated the constitution and the law".

A vote in the parliament on the proposed impeachment is scheduled for Saturday at around 7:00 pm (1000 GMT), according to news agency Yonhap.

RelatedSouth Korea's defence minister resigns as political turmoil deepens

'Limited implications for the economy'

Meanwhile, equities extended losses in Seoul on Thursday, while the won stabilised as South Korea entered a period of uncertainty with martial law turmoil.

RECOMMENDED

The upheaval comes as Asia's number-three economy struggles to gain traction and worries build on the possible impact of Donald Trump's presidency as he prepares to reignite his hardball trade policy when he takes power next month.

But analysts saw some optimism.

"The silver lining we think is that the swift reversal of the martial law underscores the resilience of South Korea's institutions," said analysts at BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions.

"For now, we expect limited implications for the economy and financial markets as the Bank of Korea and the Ministry of Finance have responded swiftly by reassuring investors.

"Notably, the central bank committed to boosting short-term liquidity and enacting measures to stabilise the forex markets, which aligns with our view that risks around the South Korean won should remain contained for now."

In early trade, Seoul's Kospi was down 0.3 percent, having finished more than one percent down on Wednesday - itself an improvement on the initial drop.

And the won remained at around 1,415 to the dollar, slightly up from its levels before the crisis erupted when it sank about three percent.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions