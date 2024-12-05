CULTURE
2 MIN READ
UNESCO adds Aleppo's soap-making tradition to cultural heritage list
UNESCO has recognised Aleppo's ancient soap-making tradition as part of the intangible cultural heritage list, honoring the craft that has survived for over 3,000 years, despite ongoing conflict in the city.
UNESCO adds Aleppo's soap-making tradition to cultural heritage list
The soap-making process in Aleppo is a complex and time-consuming process that involves several steps, including the selection of high-quality ingredients, the preparation of the soap mixture, and the drying process.    / Photo: AFP / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 5, 2024

The UN's cultural organisation added Aleppo's famous soap to its intangible cultural heritage list on Tuesday with Syria's second city again wracked by war.

Artisans have brewed olive and laurel oil in large pots for some 3,000 years in the city, allowing the mixture to cool before cutting it into blocks and stamping them by hand.

Aleppo soap joins the city's traditional music, Al-Qudoud al-Halabiya, on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage, while the city itself — declared a world heritage site in 1986 — was added to the organisation's endangered list in 2013 amid the country's civil war.

Makers craft the product using "traditional knowledge and skills", said UNESCO, adding they rely on a mix of natural, locally produced ingredients and a drying process that can take up to nine months.

Aleppo had been slowly recovering from the wounds inflicted by more than a decade of civil war when anti-regime forces captured the city last week in a shock offensive that put forces loyal to Syria's regime leader Bashar al-Assad to flight.

RECOMMENDED

Of the 100 soap factories in the city, only about 10 remain, with many having relocated to Damascus or neighbouring Türkiye.

But the soap remains essential to the families and communities involved in the trade.

"The collaborative production process promotes community and family unity," said UNESCO.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions