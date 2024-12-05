China has decided to impose sanctions on 13 US military firms and their executives, effective on Thursday, in response to the US arms sale to Taiwan, which Beijing said undermines its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the foreign ministry has said.

Among the companies targeted by the sanctions are Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc, BRINC Drones Inc and Shield AI Inc, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Other companies facing sanctions are Rapid Flight LLC, Red Six Solutions, SYNEXXUS Inc, Firestorm Labs Inc, Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc, HavocAI, Neros Technologies, Cyberlux Corporation, Domo Tactical Communications and Group W.

In addition, China will freeze the assets of six executives from five companies including Raytheon, BAE Systems and United Technologies, in China, and bar their entry to the country.

Chinese organisations and individuals are also prohibited from dealing with them.