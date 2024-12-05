BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
World Bank reports modest economic growth in Afghanistan amid challenges
In its latest development update, the financial institution says modest GDP growth of 2.7 percent was driven by private consumption.
World Bank reports modest economic growth in Afghanistan amid challenges
The partial recovery, coupled with falling food prices, helped to gradually improve household welfare. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
December 5, 2024

Afghanistan’s economy is showing modest signs of growth after two years of severe contraction, the World Bank has said.

In its latest development update issued late on Wednesday, the financial institution said modest GDP growth of 2.7 percent was driven by private consumption.

The partial recovery, coupled with falling food prices, helped to gradually improve household welfare.

Before the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, Afghanistan’s economy relied heavily on foreign aid.

Their takeover three years ago sent the economy into a tailspin, as billions in international funds were frozen, and tens of thousands of highly skilled Afghans fled the country and took their money with them.

RelatedWorld Bank: Some 37% Afghan families don't have enough money to buy food

'Limited prospects'

RECOMMENDED

Afghan’s exports remained stable in 2023-24 but imports surged, creating a widening trade deficit, according to the World Bank.

This deficit, exacerbated by dependence on imports for essential goods like fuel, food and machinery, could pose a risk to the country’s economic stability.

Faris Hadad-Zervos, the World Bank’s country director for Afghanistan, said long-term growth prospects required tapping into the substantial potential of the domestic private sector and improving the overall business environment.

“Key to this is increased investment, providing access to finance to small businesses, and supporting educated and skilled women entrepreneurs so their businesses can thrive,” said Hadad-Zervos.

“Without this, the country risks prolonged stagnation with limited prospects for sustainable development.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions