WORLD
2 MIN READ
German factory orders decline sharply in October
New manufacturing orders declined by 1.5 percent month-on-month in October, a sharp reversal from the robust growth recorded in September.
German factory orders decline sharply in October
Mixed sector trends defined Germany's factory order performance. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
December 5, 2024

Germany's factory orders have dropped in October, softer than the market forecast, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

The development of new orders in October differed strongly across various manufacturing sectors, said Destatis on Thursday.

The figure fell 1.5 percent from a month earlier in October, a sharp reversal from the robust 7.2 percent growth recorded in September.

The overall decline was primarily driven by significant drops in the manufacture of machinery and equipment (-7.6 percent) and the automotive industry (-3.7 percent).

RECOMMENDED

However, the negative trend was partially offset by notable increases in other sectors, including the manufacture of basic metals ( 10.2 percent) and computer, electronic, and optical products ( 8.0 percent).

Domestic orders saw a steep decline of 5.3 percent, reflecting weaker internal demand. In contrast, total foreign orders rose slightly by 0.8 percent.

On an annual basis, new factory orders grew by a calendar-adjusted 5.7 percent in October.

RelatedWhy is the once-mighty German economy struggling in a changing world?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions