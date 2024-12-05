World Turkish Coffee Day was marked on Thursday, celebrating the unique beverage's cultural and historical significance that extends far beyond its role as a caffeinated drink.

In a statement, Türkiye's Communications Directorate highlighted Turkish coffee as a reflection of the country's rich cultural heritage.

"Turkish coffee, a unique gift from the Turks to the world, embodies the aesthetic values of our ancient civilisation with its preparation, presentation, and story," it said.

The statement also noted Turkish coffee's inclusion in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2013. "We continue to preserve this cultural treasure, which has inspired global coffee traditions ... and promote Dec. 5 as World Turkish Coffee Day worldwide," it added.

UNESCO emphasised Turkish coffee’s role in fostering connections, noting: “The tradition itself is a symbol of hospitality, friendship... an invitation for an opportunity for intimate talk.”