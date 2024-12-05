TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
World Turkish Coffee Day celebrated
"Turkish coffee, a unique gift from the Turks to the world, embodies the aesthetic values of our ancient civilisation with its preparation, presentation, and story," says Communications Directorate.
World Turkish Coffee Day celebrated
Turkish coffee was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Dec. 5, 2013. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
December 5, 2024

World Turkish Coffee Day was marked on Thursday, celebrating the unique beverage's cultural and historical significance that extends far beyond its role as a caffeinated drink.

In a statement, Türkiye's Communications Directorate highlighted Turkish coffee as a reflection of the country's rich cultural heritage.

"Turkish coffee, a unique gift from the Turks to the world, embodies the aesthetic values of our ancient civilisation with its preparation, presentation, and story," it said.

The statement also noted Turkish coffee's inclusion in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2013. "We continue to preserve this cultural treasure, which has inspired global coffee traditions ... and promote Dec. 5 as World Turkish Coffee Day worldwide," it added.

UNESCO emphasised Turkish coffee’s role in fostering connections, noting: “The tradition itself is a symbol of hospitality, friendship... an invitation for an opportunity for intimate talk.”

RECOMMENDED

The Yunus Emre Institute, a Turkish non-profit organisation that promotes Turkish culture around the world, described Turkish coffee as an enduring symbol of friendship and conversation, enriching lives across geographies for centuries.

Turkish coffee was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Dec. 5, 2013.

Since then, World Turkish Coffee Day has been annually celebrated to promote Türkiye’s 500-year-old coffee culture and its significant historical value while building cultural bonds.

Deeply rooted in Turkish culture, Turkish coffee is celebrated as more than just a drink—it is a ritual of togetherness and reflection, encapsulated by the saying: “A cup of coffee drunk together remains in the heart for forty years.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates