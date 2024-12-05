Germany is at a crossroads, grappling with rising far-right sentiments and authoritarian trends that echo the dark years of the 1930s.

Niklas Frank, a prominent German anti-fascism campaigner and son of senior Nazi official Hans Frank, warns that the country may be on the brink of a fascist resurgence, fuelled by economic woes and anti-migrant rhetoric.

In 2017, during the Syrian refugee crisis, and their subsequent arrival in Germany, Frank warned that Germany's democratic values might crumble under the strain of economic recession.

At the time, journalist and author Frank said, “As long as our economy is great, and as long as we make money, everything is very democratic” and that the refugees are welcome, “but a sustained economic recession could lead Germany to abandon all democratic values and push it back into the arms of authoritarianism”.

Seven years later, he fears his prediction is coming true, and that besides a failing economy, uncontrolled migration is also pushing Germany into the arms of fascism.

“German people are scared,” the 85-year-old tells TRT World in an exclusive interview, “the far-right is playing with their emotions, they are looking for a strong leader – I am scared how quickly democratic values are eroding in Germany, this is exactly what happened in Nazi times”.

Frank’s unique perspective comes from his lifelong campaign against the Nazi ideology of his father, who was a close confidant of Hitler and served as Governor General of Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II.

Today, Frank sees alarming signs of history repeating itself, with migrants and minorities bearing the brunt of societal shifts.

Frank tells TRT World, the German nation is being threatened with a double-edged sword, on the one hand, the far-right is exploiting the migrant issue, suggesting that all of Germany's problems started in 2015 with the inflow of migrants from the Middle East, and on the other - the current governing elite who, while trying to counter the threat of the far-right, are employing equally authoritative and heavy-handed policies towards minorities and the migrant and refugee community in an attempt to win back the electorate lost to the far-right AfD party.

Related Far-right firebrand heads for gains in German regional vote

Failing economy & the migrants

Germany’s economy is in turmoil, set to close 2024 in recession, for the second consecutive year. Unemployment is up, the economy is witnessing de-industrialisation, and the government's tax receipts are likely to see a shortfall of 43B Euros (USD 45B).

Amid this crisis, political narratives have turned hostile towards migrants. The head of the Green Party openly lamented in parliament against the so-called 'poison of Islam' being brought into Germany by migrants - while the Finance Minister, Christian Lindner, in a recent interview, suggested the high cost of the welfare state, used to help refugees, as a reason for Germany's poor economic showing.

“The media,” Frank says, “is being cowardly, no one wants to question the far-right or challenge them on their lies” - instead of countering the far-right narrative, he adds, “the media and politicians are almost giving them space”.