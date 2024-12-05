WORLD
2 MIN READ
Anti-regime armed groups take control of Hama city centre in Syria
Around 210 kilometres north of the capital Damascus, Hama is strategic because of its location between Syria's second city Aleppo - which anti-regime forces took on December 1 - and Damascus, Assad's power base.
Anti-regime armed groups take control of Hama city centre in Syria
Armed groups, opposing the Bashar al Assad regime, continue their advance while they have captured 20 more settlements in the western province of Hama. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 5, 2024

The Syrian regime army said it has withdrawn from the central city of Hama after anti-regime fighters broke through its defences, in another setback for Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad.

The announcement on Thursday came hours after opposition forces said they had entered the city and were marching toward the centre.

Earlier, fierce clashes erupted around the outskirts of Hama as armed anti-regime groups clashed with regime forces, sources said.

Anti-regime groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), have been engaged in renewed fighting with regime forces since November 27.

The fighting has centred around the city’s eastern outskirts, including the Mezarib and Arbain neighbourhoods.

RECOMMENDED

Clashes and advances

The anti-regime forces captured 20 settlements on Wednesday in the western province of Hama. They have been advancing towards Hama province since clashes with Assad regime.

In clashes with regime forces roughly 5 kilometres outside the Hama city centre, anti-regime groups took control of 16 additional settlements after capturing Pasif, Elcid, Al-Karim, and Hamra earlier.

Additionally, they have captured the Armored Corps School near Hama city centre, which is one of the regime's key bases and serves as the main headquarters for the 25th Brigade.

Clashes broke out on November 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo in northern Syria, marking a re-escalation of the fighting after a period of relative calm in the conflict that has gripped Syria for nearly 14 years.

RelatedOpposition forces, Assad regime bolster military positions near Hama
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates