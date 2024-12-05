A group of young Palestinian men from local tribes gather about a kilometre from the Kissufim Crossing, a checkpoint controlled by the Israeli military.

Located in the buffer zone between Khan Younis and Deir al Balah in southern Gaza, the men's mission is clear: to safeguard aid trucks entering the enclave from theft.

The men, whose homes, farms, and properties were destroyed by repeated Israeli incursions, now patrol both sides of a dirt road. Armed with sticks and batons, and in a few cases light firearms, they keep watch for thieves or others attempting to seize the aid.

"This is a national, humanitarian, and religious mission," declared Awda Abu Khamash, the self-proclaimed coordinator of a grassroots tribal initiative dedicated to safeguarding humanitarian aid. Addressing a group of young volunteers during the mission last month, he said: "Our task is to ensure these shipments reach their destinations without harm."

Stolen aid

For many, the mission has become sacred, especially after a convoy of nearly 100 United Nations (UN) aid trucks was robbed in mid-November by masked men who held the drivers at gunpoint, leaving many injured in one of the worst single losses of aid during the war.

In famine-stricken Gaza, these gangs of armed men have become the primary barrier to aid distribution. They loot convoys of trucks entering Gaza, operating openly in a restricted border zone, despite the presence of Israeli soldiers. Rich traders then buy the looted aid on the black market, selling it to hungry Palestinians at exorbitant rates.

The disruption has been so severe that on December 1, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees halted the delivery of aid through the Karem Abu Salem crossing between Israel and Gaza, saying it had become "impossible" to deliver aid safely.

Now that international aid has begun trickling into Gaza via Kissufim, local families, including members of the Abu Hudhaf, Abu Khamash, and Samiri tribes, joined forces over a month ago and have taken it upon themselves to safeguard humanitarian supplies.

In a series of statements, they pledged to protect humanitarian aid shipments, mobilising volunteers and issuing stern warnings to would-be thieves to repel attacks, even if it requires using firearms.

The informal coalition has called collective efforts to protect shipments "a national duty" to address the hunger crisis.

"Our success lies in the reputation of these tribes," Abu Khamash told TRT World. "Their presence alone deters many from attempting theft."

"This was our way to prevent young men from being drawn into criminal activity," said the leader, who is a former police officer who retired early under the Palestinian Authority. "We encouraged them to protect their community instead of preying on it."

Protecting flour and medicine

The initiative has recruited over 100 volunteers. Most do not receive any compensation. A few do get minimal allowances from some aid organisations that recruit their services, but this barely covers the cost of transportation and the occasional warning shots fired to deter would-be attackers.

"Every mission carries risks," Abu Khamash said, referencing both the threat of armed gangs and the looming presence of Israeli forces, which have previously targeted volunteers in Rafah and other locations.

Volunteers who initially rode atop aid trucks for protection now escort convoys in cars for better security. In the past month, the initiative has secured three successful deliveries so far without any reported thefts.

However, Abu Khamash remains concerned about the sustainability of their mission, especially given the dire financial state of many volunteers.

"They often spend out of their own pockets" on fuel, batons and bullets, he said. "What they receive barely offsets the costs, and yet they continue."

He stressed the immense need for aid and the importance of preventing vital supplies from falling into the wrong hands. "We cannot do this alone. This mission requires the backing of everyone - tribes, civil society, youth groups, and even political factions."

Israel's role

One volunteer who was previously involved in protecting convoys in Rafah accused Israeli forces of indirectly enabling theft, an opinion that has been echoed by international aid sources.