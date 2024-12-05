The US National Weather Service has cancelled its tsunami warning for the West Coast after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of California.

The quake was recorded on Thursday at a depth of just 10 kilometres, almost 100 kilometres west-southwest of Ferndale, the United States Geological Survey said, adding at least 5.3 million people in California were under a tsunami warning.

The quake struck at 10:44 am west of Ferndale, a small city in coastal Humboldt County near the Oregon border, according to the USGS.

The quake was felt as far south as San Francisco, where residents felt a rolling motion for several seconds. It was followed by smaller aftershocks.