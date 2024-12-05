WORLD
2 MIN READ
US lifts tsunami warning after magnitude 7 quake strikes off California
Tsunami warning is cancelled after quake hits at 10:44 am west of Ferndale, a small city in coastal Humboldt County near Oregon border, says USGS.
US lifts tsunami warning after magnitude 7 quake strikes off California
At least 5.3 million people in California were under the tsunami warning. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 5, 2024

The US National Weather Service has cancelled its tsunami warning for the West Coast after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of California.

The quake was recorded on Thursday at a depth of just 10 kilometres, almost 100 kilometres west-southwest of Ferndale, the United States Geological Survey said, adding at least 5.3 million people in California were under a tsunami warning.

The quake struck at 10:44 am west of Ferndale, a small city in coastal Humboldt County near the Oregon border, according to the USGS.

The quake was felt as far south as San Francisco, where residents felt a rolling motion for several seconds. It was followed by smaller aftershocks.

RECOMMENDED

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury.

Immediately after the quake, the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District, known as BART, stopped traffic in all directions through the underwater tunnel between San Francisco and Oakland.

RelatedOffshore earthquake in California leaves thousands without power
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates