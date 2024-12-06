South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol could put citizens in "great danger" if he is not suspended, the head of the ruling party has said.

"(If) President Yoon continues to hold the office of the presidency, there is a significant risk that extreme actions similar to the martial law declaration could be repeated, which could put the Republic of Korea and its citizens in great danger," said People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon on Friday.

Han said Yoon needs to be removed from authority for the safety of the country for trying to impose martial law, but stopped short of urging members to vote for impeachment.

Credible evidence suggests that Yoon ordered the arrest of key politicians on the night he declared martial law this week, the head of the ruling party added.

"It was confirmed last night (Thursday) through credible evidence that on the day martial law was declared, President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed the chief of the Counterintelligence Command, his junior from university, to arrest key politicians, (labelling) them as anti-state forces, and mobilised intelligence agencies to arrest them."

Yoon shocked the nation and his own ruling party on Tuesday when he announced he was imposing martial law in order to root out "anti-state forces" and overcome obstructionist political opponents.

He reversed course about six hours later after Parliament, including some members of his party, voted to oppose the decree.