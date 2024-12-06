Colombia has rejected the UN's claims of hiding 20,000 unidentified corpses at the 27 hangars at El Dorado Airport in the capital Bogota.

After a four-hour inspection, Colombian authorities on Thursday dismissed the presence of the grim scene reported by the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances.

Just before the inspection, Opain, the private company managing the airport, and Medicina Legal also confirmed they were unaware of any hangar containing the bodies.

'No knowledge'

Colombian authorities said it launched a thorough inspection that ultimately led to their denial of the claims.