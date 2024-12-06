India-US relations have hit another low as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack on the US State Department, accusing "deep state" elements conspiring to destabilise India.

The Hindu far-right BJP claimed on Friday that these efforts were carried out in coordination with investigative journalists and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

The recent friction traces back to the indictment of Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group and a key figure linked to Modi’s administration, in the US last month for allegedly being part of a $265 billion bribery scheme.

The US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn stated on November 20 that Adani, 62, along with two other executives of an Indian renewable energy company, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain, agreed between 2020 and 2024 to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to obtain solar energy supply contracts expected to yield $2 billion in profits.

"This indictment alleges schemes to pay over $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials, to lie to investors and banks to raise billions of dollars, and to obstruct justice," said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Lisa Miller.

Opposition parties in India have used this indictment to call for greater accountability, straining parliamentary proceedings.

BJP leaders have dismissed the charges against Adani and accused Gandhi and Soros of deliberately targeting Modi for political gains.

“This is a well-funded campaign to tarnish India’s global image and destabilize its leadership,” the BJP claimed in a series of posts on X.