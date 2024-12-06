WORLD
2 MIN READ
Anti-regime groups capture strategic districts in Syria's Homs province
Armed anti-regime groups capture two critical districts in Homs province, strengthening their control and advancing closer to the capital Damascus.
Anti-regime groups capture strategic districts in Syria's Homs province
The battle for Syria intensifies as forces loyal to Bashar Assad scramble to hold the key areas. / Others
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 6, 2024

Armed anti-regime groups in Syria have captured the districts of Rastan and Talbiseh in Homs province, a region of strategic importance that serves as a gateway to the capital Damascus, sources have said.

The groups have been clashing with Syrian regime forces since November 27.

After seizing control of the city centre in Hama earlier this week, they are now making significant advances in Homs.

Earlier this morning, armed anti-regime groups successfully took control of Rastan and Talbiseh, key districts located along the M5 highway, which connects Aleppo, Hama, and Homs to Damascus.

The armed anti-regime groups, having captured the village of Ter Maela and the town of Dar al-Kabirah in the north, continued their advance, reaching within 3 kilometres of the northern outskirts of Homs.

RelatedAnti-regime armed groups take control of Hama city centre in Syria
RECOMMENDED

Regime loses ground

The clashes between Syrian regime forces and the anti-regime groups began on November 27 in the western countryside of Aleppo.

By November 30, they had taken control of most of Aleppo’s city centre and established dominance across Idlib province.

On December 5, following intense fighting, anti-regime forces captured the city centre of Hama from Assad's control.

Separately, on December 1, the opposition Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terrorist elements.

RelatedSyrian opposition groups clear PKK/YPG tunnel network in Aleppo
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates