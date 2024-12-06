Researchers at the University of Cambridge have developed a groundbreaking urine test that could detect lung cancer in its earliest stages, potentially transforming survival rates through life-saving early intervention.

The test targets specific proteins released by senescent cells, often referred to as "zombie cells".

These cells, while damaged, remain active and accumulate in tissues over time. Instead of dying, they release proteins that alter their environment, creating conditions that promote cancer growth.

“We know that before cancer emerges, there are changes in the affected tissues. One of the changes is the accumulation of damaged cells that are not damaged enough to be removed but enough to release signals that reprogramme the tissue and make it perfect for cancer development,” explained Professor Ljiljana Fruk, one of the lead researchers.

Scientists identified these proteins in lung tissue and developed an innovative injectable sensor that reacts with them.

The interaction releases a compound into the urine, which is detected using a silver solution, a technique once used in early photography.

“The probe is composed of two parts, and the smaller one is released into urine through the kidneys,” Prof Fruk elaborated.

“Once in urine, this part of the probe is too small to be detected, but it can be made visible by adding a bit of silver solution to it, the same silver compound used in photography in the early days of analogue photos.”

This novel approach aims to make cancer detection both accessible and affordable.

“Ultimately, we wanted to develop a urine test that could help doctors identify signs of the early stages of cancer, potentially months or even years before noticeable symptoms appear,” Fruk added.