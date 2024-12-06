Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad refused to come to the negotiating table despite attempts to solve the Middle Eastern country’s crisis diplomatically, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We made a call to Assad, saying: 'Come, let's determine the future of Syria together,’” Erdogan said on Friday.

“Unfortunately, we did not receive a positive response to this,” he said, expressing frustrations over Assad’s unwillingness to resolve the crisis with diplomacy.

Syria’s anti-regime forces have taken over several cities in the last couple of days as forces loyal to Assad abandoned posts and retreated without offering much resistance.

Erdogan said he hoped that opposition fighters will continue to move forward without any accident.

"… Idlib, Hama, Homs, and the target, of course, is Damascus. The opposition's march continues. Our wish is that this march in Syria continues without accidents or disasters," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

The advance of opposition forces

The clashes between Syrian regime forces and the anti-regime groups began on November 27 in the western countryside of Aleppo.

By November 30, they had taken control of most of Aleppo’s city centre and established dominance across Idlib province.