As Konya marks the 751st anniversary of the death of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, thousands of visitors from Türkiye and beyond are expected to visit the city.

The annual Shab-e-Arus, or “Wedding Night” ceremonies, commemorating Rumi’s passing, and celebrating this legacy, are set to attract record attendance. Hotels are nearly fully booked ahead of the December 7–17 event.

This year, under the theme ‘Time for Conversation,’ we are welcoming tens of thousands of admirers from across the world to the event,” Konya Mayor Ugur Ibrahim Altay told TRT World.

“We have prepared a robust programme at the Mevlana Cultural Centre in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Metropolitan Municipality, universities, and various institutions. The programme features whirling dervish ceremonies, Masnavi talks, panels, exhibitions, conferences, concerts, school programs, and performances of Mevlevi music.”

Rumi, a 13th-century luminary of Islamic mysticism, is revered for his teachings on love, unity, and spirituality, which continue to resonate globally. Born in 1207 in Belh, in present-day Afghanistan, Rumi spent most of his life in Konya, where he died on December 17, 1273.

To his followers, his death symbolised a “rebirth” and union with the Divine, a transition Rumi celebrated as the Shab-e Arus, or “Wedding Night.”

A global gathering