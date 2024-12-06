The Syrian regime has handed over control of Deir Ezzor, a city near the Iraqi border, to the terrorist group PKK/YPG.

The move comes following Syrian forces leaving several key areas in the region.

The regime's decision to relinquish control comes amid growing pressure from anti-regime groups, including the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-led coalition, which has intensified its presence in Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, and Homs.

Syrian regime forces have responded by moving some of their troops westward to reinforce Damascus.

The Syrian regime's withdrawal from Deir Ezzor, which is located in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, has resulted in a strategic shift in control.

Syrian forces retreated from several villages, including Murrat, Hasham, Mazlum, Tabiyye, Huseyiniyye, Salihiyye, and Hatla, leaving them in the hands of the PKK/YPG.

The terrorist group also took control of Deir Ezzor Military Airport.

Limited military presence