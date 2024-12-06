Türkiye has issued a strong warning regarding the Greek Cypriot administration's escalating armament activities, criticising the moves as a threat to peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“This misguided policy could further undermine the stability and peace of our region and will lead to an arms race on the island,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated on Friday, aligning itself with concerns raised by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Concerns over military build-pp

The TRNC’s Foreign Ministry expressed alarm on Thursday over the Greek Cypriot administration’s intensifying military activities, reportedly bolstered by partnerships with countries such as the United States, Israel, and France.

These developments, the TRNC warned, risk destabilising the delicate balance on the island.

“We have repeatedly emphasised that US support for the Greek Cypriot administration, under the guise of a strategic partnership, alongside its military cooperation with other countries, threatens to disrupt fragile regional balances,” the TRNC ministry said.

Both Ankara and the TRNC condemned efforts to transform Southern Cyprus into a military base aligned with the strategic interests of external powers.

They cautioned that such militarisation, justified under the pretext of security threats, could lead to a “disaster for the entire island” and urged international actors to avoid encouraging the Greek Cypriot administration’s actions.

Decades-long dispute