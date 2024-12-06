Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told his US counterpart Antony Blinken that the chaos in Syria should not be allowed to benefit terror organisations such as PKK and Daesh.

Both diplomats held a telephone call on Friday to address the situation in Syria, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Emphasising the importance of not repeating past mistakes, Fidan underlined that at this stage, the regime must act realistically by engaging in dialogue with the opposition and initiating a political process.

He highlighted that all actors in the region should play a constructive role.

Fidan also said it is important to take necessary measures to prevent chemical weapons held by the regime from becoming a risk for the region.

Emphasising the importance of humanitarian aid reaching Syria, Fidan noted that Türkiye has provided the necessary support.

