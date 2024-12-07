Turkish foreign minister will meet with his Russian and Iranian counterparts in Doha to try to find a solution to the renewed fighting in Syria and avoid chaos on its doorstep.

The Qatar meeting which will bring together Russia's Sergei Lavrov, Türkiye's Hakan Fidan, and Iran's Abbas Araghchi will take place on Saturday.

The three countries have been partners since 2017 in the Astana process seeking to end the civil war in Syria even if they have supported opposite sides on the battlefield.

Moscow and Tehran have offered military support to help President Bashar al Assad crush the opposition.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who this week called on Assad to "reconcile with his people", said on Friday that he "hoped the advance of the opposition would continue without incident", identifying their objective as Damascus.

Türkiye is no simple bystander, sharing a 900-kilometre (560-mile) border with Syria and hosting nearly three million Syrian refugees.

'Complicated relations'

The most important thing for Türkiye "is stability in Syria and a safe area to which Syrian refugees can return," said Gonul Tol, Türkiye director of the Middle East Institute in Washington.