South Korean parliamentary motion to impeach President Yoon fails
Impeaching Yoon required support from two-thirds of the National Assembly.
General view of lawmakers in the voting chamber during the plenary session for the impeachment vote of President Yoon Suk-yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 7, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2024

A South Korean legislative push to impeach President Yoon Suk-yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law fell through on Saturday after most lawmakers from his conservative governing party boycotted the vote.

The defeat of the motion is expected to intensify public protests calling for Yoon's ouster, with a survey suggesting a majority of South Koreans support the president's impeachment.

Yoon's martial law declaration drew criticism from his own ruling party, but it is also determined to oppose Yoon's impeachment apparently because it fears losing the presidency to liberals.

Impeaching Yoon required support from two-thirds of the National Assembly, or 200 of its 300 members.

The opposition parties who brought the impeachment motion had 192 seats, but only three lawmakers from PPP participated in the vote.

The motion was scrapped without ballot counting because the number of votes didn't reach 200.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
