Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has stressed that Israel’s atrocities in Palestine constitute a "post-modern Holocaust," and are part of a calculated campaign to erase an entire people and their culture from history.

"What we are witnessing in Palestine is not a war. It is an attempt to impose a world order in which only the strongest and cruellest survive, while other lives are easily expendable," Erdogan said in an address at the Doha Forum 2024 in Qatar.

She urged the international community to confront the ongoing violence.

Noting that 44,000 civilians, including 16,000 children, have been killed in Palestine's Gaza during Israeli attacks and that critical infrastructure from hospitals to schools and orphanages have been destroyed, Erdogan brought the legitimacy of Israel’s justification of "self-defence" into question.

"Who is Israel protecting itself from by dropping more than 70,000 tonnes of bombs on Gaza, half of the population of which is under the age of 18?" she asked.

The first lady stressed that the 14 months of organised cruelty unfolding in Palestine is a test of humanity's collective conscience.

"Let's make the definition clear: Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories are a post-modern Holocaust."

Western hypocrisy

Addressing the forum, Erdogan emphasised that each indiscriminate civilian death further erodes ethical boundaries the world once deemed unbreakable.

"What is happening today unfolds in plain view of the entire world. For the first time in history, a genocide is being broadcast live by its victims, hoping for help to arrive from somewhere," she said.

Erdogan also shed light on Western hypocrisy, condemning the "so-called ‘civilised’ world" for turning a blind eye to the suffering of Palestinians despite claiming to champion humanitarian values and becoming "shamefully complicit through their silence."