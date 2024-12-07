WORLD
2 MIN READ
Zelenskyy, Trump, Macron push for 'swift' and 'just' end to Ukraine war
Zelenskyy says the trio has "agreed to continue working together and keep in contact".
Zelenskyy, Trump, Macron push for 'swift' and 'just' end to Ukraine war
France's President Emmanuel Macron (C), US president-elect Donald Trump (L) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posing before a meeting at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on December 7, 2024. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a "good and productive" meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump and French leader Emmanuel Macron Saturday and that they wanted the war with Russia to end fast and "in a just way".

The trio met at the Elysee Palace in Paris, almost three years into Moscow's full-scale military action and ahead of Trump taking office in the US in January.

"I had a good and productive trilateral meeting with President Donald Trump and President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace," Zelenskyy said on social media.

"We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way," he said.

RelatedUkraine receives second batch of F16 fighter jets from Denmark — Zelenskyy

'Resolute'

RECOMMENDED

He thanked Macron for organising the meeting and said: "President Trump is, as always, resolute. I thank him."

Zelenskyy said the trio had "agreed to continue working together and keep in contact". His office released images of Zelenskyy shaking hands with Macron and Trump inside the Elysee office.

Zelenskyy's spokesman Sergey Nykyforov told journalists the meeting lasted approximately 35 minutes, with only the three leaders present.

Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump just before the three men headed to Notre Dame for the re-opening ceremony of the great Paris cathedral was his first face-to-face meeting with tycoon-turned-politician since his election victory.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report